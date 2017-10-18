101 S NEW YORK AVENUE

Amenities

In historic downtown Winter Park, you'll find one of Central Florida's most distinctive, and established in-town living experiences. This is your opportunity to own a two-story, three-bedroom, three and a half bathroom "Regency" unit. The Regency offers a large floor plan, unique interior atrium, large kitchen, and dining area, with both an upstairs and a downstairs master suite, and a spacious outdoor terrace. The upstairs master bedroom is an astonishing 14-feet by 25-feet with a walk-in closet and a very large bathroom.



Finishes and appointments include:



Double pane Low-E Pella™ windows and doors;

Kohler™ fixtures;

Sub-Zero™, Wolf™, and Bosch™ appliances;

Trane® air conditioner;

Crown molding;

Granite counter tops in the kitchen and all baths;

Walk-in closets in every bedroom;



Two reserved parking spaces conveniently located on your floor in gated parking garage make for extremely convenient and secure parking.



The Douglas Grand location is truly unique – one block from the Park Avenue shopping district, across the street from Central Park, one block from Hannibal Square and a short distance to hundreds of retailers, restaurants and wine bars – a true city-living experience in Central Florida's most unique town, Winter Park.