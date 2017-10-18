All apartments in Winter Park
Last updated December 18 2019

101 S NEW YORK AVENUE

101 South New York Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

101 South New York Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
In historic downtown Winter Park, you'll find one of Central Florida's most distinctive, and established in-town living experiences. This is your opportunity to own a two-story, three-bedroom, three and a half bathroom "Regency" unit. The Regency offers a large floor plan, unique interior atrium, large kitchen, and dining area, with both an upstairs and a downstairs master suite, and a spacious outdoor terrace. The upstairs master bedroom is an astonishing 14-feet by 25-feet with a walk-in closet and a very large bathroom.

Finishes and appointments include:

Double pane Low-E Pella™ windows and doors;
Kohler™ fixtures;
Sub-Zero™, Wolf™, and Bosch™ appliances;
Trane® air conditioner;
Crown molding;
Granite counter tops in the kitchen and all baths;
Walk-in closets in every bedroom;

Two reserved parking spaces conveniently located on your floor in gated parking garage make for extremely convenient and secure parking.

The Douglas Grand location is truly unique – one block from the Park Avenue shopping district, across the street from Central Park, one block from Hannibal Square and a short distance to hundreds of retailers, restaurants and wine bars – a true city-living experience in Central Florida's most unique town, Winter Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 S NEW YORK AVENUE have any available units?
101 S NEW YORK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 S NEW YORK AVENUE have?
Some of 101 S NEW YORK AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 S NEW YORK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
101 S NEW YORK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 S NEW YORK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 101 S NEW YORK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 101 S NEW YORK AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 101 S NEW YORK AVENUE offers parking.
Does 101 S NEW YORK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 S NEW YORK AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 S NEW YORK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 101 S NEW YORK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 101 S NEW YORK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 101 S NEW YORK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 101 S NEW YORK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 S NEW YORK AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

