601 Ridge Terrace

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated pool shuffle board

3 Bedroom 2 bathroom in Winter Haven - This newly renovated 3-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom Condo in Winter Haven features plenty of space, brand new tile flooring throughout, new paint and a fully enclosed tile patio!!



The home sits in a quiet community which features a pool, and shuffle board courts and is just minutes from downtown Winter Haven.



HOA APPROVAL MANDATORY



Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management Lakeside can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.



Security Deposit: $1050

Application Fee: $50

Pet Fee: $150

Administration Fee $125



(RLNE4440670)