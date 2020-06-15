All apartments in Winter Haven
601 Ridge Terrace

601 Ridge Terrace · (863) 877-1078
Location

601 Ridge Terrace, Winter Haven, FL 33881

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 601 Ridge Terrace · Avail. now

$1,025

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1073 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
shuffle board
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
shuffle board
3 Bedroom 2 bathroom in Winter Haven - This newly renovated 3-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom Condo in Winter Haven features plenty of space, brand new tile flooring throughout, new paint and a fully enclosed tile patio!!

The home sits in a quiet community which features a pool, and shuffle board courts and is just minutes from downtown Winter Haven.

HOA APPROVAL MANDATORY

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management Lakeside can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.RPMLakeside.com

Security Deposit: $1050
Application Fee: $50
Pet Fee: $150
Administration Fee $125

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)

(RLNE4440670)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Ridge Terrace have any available units?
601 Ridge Terrace has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winter Haven, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 Ridge Terrace have?
Some of 601 Ridge Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 Ridge Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
601 Ridge Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Ridge Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 601 Ridge Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 601 Ridge Terrace offer parking?
No, 601 Ridge Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 601 Ridge Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 Ridge Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Ridge Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 601 Ridge Terrace has a pool.
Does 601 Ridge Terrace have accessible units?
No, 601 Ridge Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Ridge Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 Ridge Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
