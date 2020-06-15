601 Ridge Terrace

Amenities
3 Bedroom 2 bathroom in Winter Haven - This newly renovated 3-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom Condo in Winter Haven features plenty of space, brand new tile flooring throughout, new paint and a fully enclosed tile patio!!
The home sits in a quiet community which features a pool, and shuffle board courts and is just minutes from downtown Winter Haven.
HOA APPROVAL MANDATORY
Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management Lakeside can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.
Security Deposit: $1050
Application Fee: $50
Pet Fee: $150
Administration Fee $125
INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.
(John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)
(RLNE4440670)