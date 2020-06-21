All apartments in Winter Haven
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

310 Farnol Street Southwest

310 Farnol Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

310 Farnol Street Southwest, Winter Haven, FL 33880

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute Studio Apt in Winter Haven just minutes from down town!!

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management Lakeside can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.RPMLakeside.com

Please call Kyle Byram 863-877-1669. kbyram@rpmlakeside.com

Security Deposit: $655
Application Fee: $50
Pet Fee: $150
Administration Fee $125

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)

Rental Terms: Rent: $715, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $725, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Farnol Street Southwest have any available units?
310 Farnol Street Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Haven, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Haven, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Haven Rent Report.
Is 310 Farnol Street Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
310 Farnol Street Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Farnol Street Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 Farnol Street Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 310 Farnol Street Southwest offer parking?
No, 310 Farnol Street Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 310 Farnol Street Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 Farnol Street Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Farnol Street Southwest have a pool?
No, 310 Farnol Street Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 310 Farnol Street Southwest have accessible units?
No, 310 Farnol Street Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Farnol Street Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 Farnol Street Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 310 Farnol Street Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 310 Farnol Street Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
