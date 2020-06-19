All apartments in Winter Haven
Find more places like 2520 Avenue A Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Haven, FL
/
2520 Avenue A Southwest
Last updated May 2 2020 at 3:09 PM

2520 Avenue A Southwest

2520 Avenue E Northwest · (813) 676-3252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Winter Haven
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2520 Avenue E Northwest, Winter Haven, FL 33880

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1310 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2520 Avenue A Southwest have any available units?
2520 Avenue A Southwest has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winter Haven, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Haven Rent Report.
Is 2520 Avenue A Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
2520 Avenue A Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2520 Avenue A Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2520 Avenue A Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 2520 Avenue A Southwest offer parking?
No, 2520 Avenue A Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 2520 Avenue A Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2520 Avenue A Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2520 Avenue A Southwest have a pool?
Yes, 2520 Avenue A Southwest has a pool.
Does 2520 Avenue A Southwest have accessible units?
No, 2520 Avenue A Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2520 Avenue A Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2520 Avenue A Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2520 Avenue A Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 2520 Avenue A Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2520 Avenue A Southwest?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Briarcrest at Winter Haven
200 Avenue K SE
Winter Haven, FL 33880
Haven at Lake Deer
350 24th St NW
Winter Haven, FL 33880
Lakeshore Club
1300 S Lake Howard Dr
Winter Haven, FL 33880
Madison Lake Ned
4025 Lake Ned Village Cir
Winter Haven, FL 33884

Similar Pages

Winter Haven 1 BedroomsWinter Haven 2 Bedrooms
Winter Haven Apartments with BalconyWinter Haven Dog Friendly Apartments
Winter Haven Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FL
Temple Terrace, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSt. Cloud, FLCarrollwood, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Polk State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity