All apartments in Winter Haven
Find more places like 1715 Lake Shipp Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Haven, FL
/
1715 Lake Shipp Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:54 PM

1715 Lake Shipp Drive

1715 Lake Shipp Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Haven
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1715 Lake Shipp Drive, Winter Haven, FL 33880
Orangewood

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 Lake Shipp Drive have any available units?
1715 Lake Shipp Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Haven, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Haven, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Haven Rent Report.
Is 1715 Lake Shipp Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1715 Lake Shipp Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 Lake Shipp Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1715 Lake Shipp Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1715 Lake Shipp Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1715 Lake Shipp Drive does offer parking.
Does 1715 Lake Shipp Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1715 Lake Shipp Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 Lake Shipp Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1715 Lake Shipp Drive has a pool.
Does 1715 Lake Shipp Drive have accessible units?
No, 1715 Lake Shipp Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 Lake Shipp Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1715 Lake Shipp Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1715 Lake Shipp Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1715 Lake Shipp Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeshore Club
1300 S Lake Howard Dr
Winter Haven, FL 33880
Haven at Lake Deer
350 24th St NW
Winter Haven, FL 33880
Briarcrest at Winter Haven
200 Avenue K SE
Winter Haven, FL 33880
Madison Lake Ned
4025 Lake Ned Village Cir
Winter Haven, FL 33884

Similar Pages

Winter Haven 1 BedroomsWinter Haven 2 Bedrooms
Winter Haven Apartments with BalconyWinter Haven Dog Friendly Apartments
Winter Haven Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FL
Temple Terrace, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSt. Cloud, FLCarrollwood, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Polk State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College