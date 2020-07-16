All apartments in Winter Haven
Find more places like 1507 7TH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Haven, FL
/
1507 7TH STREET
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

1507 7TH STREET

1507 7th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Haven
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1507 7th Street Southwest, Winter Haven, FL 33880

Amenities

recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
AMAZING REHABBED, NEW APPLIANCES, NEW PAINT IN & OUT, NEW DOORS, YOU GOT TO COME TO SEE IT TODAY. All information provided is not guaranteed and buyer should verify all information. Land, Site, and Tax Information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1507 7TH STREET have any available units?
1507 7TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Haven, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Haven, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Haven Rent Report.
Is 1507 7TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1507 7TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1507 7TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1507 7TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Haven.
Does 1507 7TH STREET offer parking?
No, 1507 7TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1507 7TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1507 7TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1507 7TH STREET have a pool?
No, 1507 7TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1507 7TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1507 7TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1507 7TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1507 7TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1507 7TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1507 7TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison Lake Ned
4025 Lake Ned Village Cir
Winter Haven, FL 33884
Lakeshore Club
1300 S Lake Howard Dr
Winter Haven, FL 33880
Haven at Lake Deer
350 24th St NW
Winter Haven, FL 33880
Briarcrest at Winter Haven
200 Avenue K SE
Winter Haven, FL 33880

Similar Pages

Winter Haven 1 BedroomsWinter Haven 2 Bedrooms
Winter Haven Apartments with GymsWinter Haven Luxury Places
Winter Haven Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLApopka, FLLake Mary, FL
Longwood, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSt. Cloud, FLCarrollwood, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Polk State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College