Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets hardwood floors carpet range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly internet cafe dog park pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill media room trash valet cats allowed garage parking business center clubhouse

**Walk-ins welcome choose from 3 tour options.** IMT Sonoma Hills is comprised of 340 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, each featuring apartment amenities such as in-home washer/dryers, gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, ten-foot ceilings and spacious walk-in closets. Community amenities include a resort-style pool, athletic room with cardio theater, Cyber Café and a Bark Park. Located in a prime area within close proximity to the Walt Disneyworld Resort and Universal Studios Orlando, IMT Sonoma Hills gives residents the best that suburban life has to offer with entertainment mere minutes away. The Orlando metropolitan area is just a short distance away where residents can take advantage shopping, award winning restaurants and more.