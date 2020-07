Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park gym game room parking playground pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court accessible alarm system business center cc payments coffee bar courtyard e-payments guest parking online portal trash valet yoga

***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process***



Living at Falcon Square at Independence Apartments puts you among the elite that live, work and play in Winter Garden, FL. We are a Golden Key Awards Winner for Luxury Community of the Year 6 years running! Situated in the heart of the exclusive Independence neighborhood, Falcon Square at Independence offers unique one, two & three bedroom apartment floor plans that all include designer interiors with gourmet kitchens and appliances, full size washers and dryers, large garden tubs and separate spacious walk-in showers to name a few! Take a stroll among the sidewalk lined streets and parks within Independence or venture off to one of the many golf courses such as the Orange County National Golf Center. Indulge in the upscale shopping and dining at Winter Garden Village or take in the thrill and excitement at one of the five Disney World parks. We are proud to be recognized as one of ApartmentRatings.com Top Rated Award recipients. Only 5% of apartment communities in the US qualify for this award. Come experience a Better Way of Living at Falcon Square at Independence. Live it. Love it. Guarantee. We are available to take your call 24/7.