Located in Winter Garden. Wood floors throughout and interior walls Neurtral colors. Granite counters in Kitchen. Brand-new gas range. Enclosed Florida room. Pets are allowed based on Owner's Approval. Community Pool and Playground. Excellent Schools
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 838 SUMMER OAKS ROAD have any available units?
838 SUMMER OAKS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 838 SUMMER OAKS ROAD have?
Some of 838 SUMMER OAKS ROAD's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 838 SUMMER OAKS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
838 SUMMER OAKS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 838 SUMMER OAKS ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 838 SUMMER OAKS ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 838 SUMMER OAKS ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 838 SUMMER OAKS ROAD offers parking.
Does 838 SUMMER OAKS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 838 SUMMER OAKS ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 838 SUMMER OAKS ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 838 SUMMER OAKS ROAD has a pool.
Does 838 SUMMER OAKS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 838 SUMMER OAKS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 838 SUMMER OAKS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 838 SUMMER OAKS ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 838 SUMMER OAKS ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 838 SUMMER OAKS ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
