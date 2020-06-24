All apartments in Winter Garden
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:39 AM

7536 Summer Lake Groves St

7536 Summerlake Groves St · No Longer Available
Location

7536 Summerlake Groves St, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
7536 Summer Lake Groves St, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Solar Community - Surrounded by Panther Lake Golf Course, this community is designed with an active lifestyle in mind,and solar. Golf views will be available to select home-sites. With easy access to Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, Winter Garden Village, and much more, it's easy to see why this area is growing fast!

This house is great for the family in a contemporary community. It has 5 Bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms with garden tub and shower in master bathroom. Tile floor for common area, carpet in all the bedrooms. Stainless steel appliance with granite counter-top.
Close to shopping, parks, cycling trails, restaurants, and major highways. Pets will be considered.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4793984)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7536 Summer Lake Groves St have any available units?
7536 Summer Lake Groves St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 7536 Summer Lake Groves St have?
Some of 7536 Summer Lake Groves St's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7536 Summer Lake Groves St currently offering any rent specials?
7536 Summer Lake Groves St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7536 Summer Lake Groves St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7536 Summer Lake Groves St is pet friendly.
Does 7536 Summer Lake Groves St offer parking?
No, 7536 Summer Lake Groves St does not offer parking.
Does 7536 Summer Lake Groves St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7536 Summer Lake Groves St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7536 Summer Lake Groves St have a pool?
No, 7536 Summer Lake Groves St does not have a pool.
Does 7536 Summer Lake Groves St have accessible units?
No, 7536 Summer Lake Groves St does not have accessible units.
Does 7536 Summer Lake Groves St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7536 Summer Lake Groves St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7536 Summer Lake Groves St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7536 Summer Lake Groves St does not have units with air conditioning.
