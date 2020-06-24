Amenities

7536 Summer Lake Groves St, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Solar Community - Surrounded by Panther Lake Golf Course, this community is designed with an active lifestyle in mind,and solar. Golf views will be available to select home-sites. With easy access to Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, Winter Garden Village, and much more, it's easy to see why this area is growing fast!



This house is great for the family in a contemporary community. It has 5 Bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms with garden tub and shower in master bathroom. Tile floor for common area, carpet in all the bedrooms. Stainless steel appliance with granite counter-top.

Close to shopping, parks, cycling trails, restaurants, and major highways. Pets will be considered.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4793984)