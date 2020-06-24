All apartments in Winter Garden
731 Brook Field Dr
731 Brook Field Dr

731 Brooks Field Dr · No Longer Available
Location

731 Brooks Field Dr, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
new construction
garage
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
WELCOME TO McAllister Landing Winter Garden single story house 4 bedroom with 3bath 3 car garage over 4100sqft - WELCOME TO McAllister Landing Winter Garden
brand new single story home 4 bedroom 3 full bathroom with office downstairs 3 car garage . brand new washer and dryer
McAllister Landing is
Located just a few minutes from the shops, restaurants and entertainment in Historic Downtown Winter Garden, McAllister Landing offers lakeside living in large, beautiful new-construction homes. Community amenities will include a dock on Lake Apopka, parks and walking trails. Starting rent from the low $2200 . each home with innovative, energy-efficient features that cut down on utility bills so you can afford to do more living, please call or text Eric Jia 407-401-1431 for showing more model available also showing BRAND NEW COMMUNITY OAKLAND TRAIL

(RLNE4727198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 731 Brook Field Dr have any available units?
731 Brook Field Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 731 Brook Field Dr have?
Some of 731 Brook Field Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 731 Brook Field Dr currently offering any rent specials?
731 Brook Field Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 731 Brook Field Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 731 Brook Field Dr is pet friendly.
Does 731 Brook Field Dr offer parking?
Yes, 731 Brook Field Dr offers parking.
Does 731 Brook Field Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 731 Brook Field Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 731 Brook Field Dr have a pool?
No, 731 Brook Field Dr does not have a pool.
Does 731 Brook Field Dr have accessible units?
No, 731 Brook Field Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 731 Brook Field Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 731 Brook Field Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 731 Brook Field Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 731 Brook Field Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
