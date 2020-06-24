731 Brook Field Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly new construction garage playground

Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

WELCOME TO McAllister Landing Winter Garden single story house 4 bedroom with 3bath 3 car garage over 4100sqft

brand new single story home 4 bedroom 3 full bathroom with office downstairs 3 car garage . brand new washer and dryer

McAllister Landing is

Located just a few minutes from the shops, restaurants and entertainment in Historic Downtown Winter Garden, McAllister Landing offers lakeside living in large, beautiful new-construction homes. Community amenities will include a dock on Lake Apopka, parks and walking trails. Starting rent from the low $2200 . each home with innovative, energy-efficient features that cut down on utility bills so you can afford to do more living, please call or text Eric Jia 407-401-1431 for showing more model available also showing BRAND NEW COMMUNITY OAKLAND TRAIL



