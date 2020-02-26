729 Orange Belt Loop, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Courtlea Oaks
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Brand New 2019 Home. All the upgrades. Must see! Walking distance to downtown Winter Garden shops & restaurants. Directly next to and easy access to the West Orange Trail. Energy efficient home. Vacant and unfurnished.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
