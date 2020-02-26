All apartments in Winter Garden
7 Windtree Ln. #104
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:04 AM

7 Windtree Ln. #104

7 Windtree Lane · (407) 982-1988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7 Windtree Lane, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Windtree Ln. #104 · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 918 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
First floor 2/2 condo in Winter Garden - Great location! First floor 2/2 condo in Winter Garden offers 918 square feet of living space, split floor plan, patio, and two assigned parking spaces. Move in ready!

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,
AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(John L. Wilkerson Florida Real Estate Broker)

Security Deposit: $1095. Application Fee: $50 per person. Administration fee: $125.

Leland Johnson

Property Manager
Real Property Management South Orlando
P 407.982.2000 | C 407.982.1988 | F 407.287.5190
Email. Ljohnson@rpmsouthorlando.com

(RLNE1980992)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

