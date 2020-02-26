7 Windtree Ln. #104

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court parking pool

First floor 2/2 condo in Winter Garden - Great location! First floor 2/2 condo in Winter Garden offers 918 square feet of living space, split floor plan, patio, and two assigned parking spaces. Move in ready!



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://rently.com/properties/1848651?source=marketing



Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.



To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com



INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,

AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.



(John L. Wilkerson Florida Real Estate Broker)



Security Deposit: $1095. Application Fee: $50 per person. Administration fee: $125.



Leland Johnson



Property Manager

Real Property Management South Orlando

P 407.982.2000 | C 407.982.1988 | F 407.287.5190

Email. Ljohnson@rpmsouthorlando.com



(RLNE1980992)