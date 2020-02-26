All apartments in Winter Garden
Find more places like 633 East Bay Cove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Garden, FL
/
633 East Bay Cove
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

633 East Bay Cove

633 East Bay Cove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Garden
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

633 East Bay Cove, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 633 East Bay Cove have any available units?
633 East Bay Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
Is 633 East Bay Cove currently offering any rent specials?
633 East Bay Cove isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 633 East Bay Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 633 East Bay Cove is pet friendly.
Does 633 East Bay Cove offer parking?
No, 633 East Bay Cove does not offer parking.
Does 633 East Bay Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 633 East Bay Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 633 East Bay Cove have a pool?
Yes, 633 East Bay Cove has a pool.
Does 633 East Bay Cove have accessible units?
No, 633 East Bay Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 633 East Bay Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 633 East Bay Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 633 East Bay Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 633 East Bay Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakewalk at Hamlin
14012 Shoreside Way
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Falcon Square at Independence
14600 Avenue of the Groves
Winter Garden, FL 34787
IMT Sonoma Hills
14619 Casita Ridge
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Ascend Waterleigh
10091 Tuller Loop
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Slate Luxury Apartments
584 W Bay St
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Winterwoods
15300 W Colonial Dr
Winter Garden, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Winter Garden 1 BedroomsWinter Garden 2 Bedrooms
Winter Garden Apartments with BalconyWinter Garden Apartments with Parking
Winter Garden Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FL
Lake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College