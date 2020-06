Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage tennis court

HUGE 4 BED WITH BONUS ROOM IN GATED WINTER GARDEN COMMUNITY CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. NEW WASHER AND DRYER, PARK,COMMUNITY POOL , TENNIS AND BASKET BALL COURTS ALL A MINUTES WALK FROM YOUR FRONT DOOR. BOAT RAMP AND FISHING PIER IN COMMUNITY TOO TO 660 ACRE PRIVATE SKI LAKE. CLSOE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, 429 EXPRESSWAY, HOSPITAL AND 15 MIN FROM DISNEY, 20 TO DOWNTOWN ORLANDO.