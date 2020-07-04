560 HEARTHGLEN BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month's rent with a lease starting on or before 4/20/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home.



Don’t miss out on this charming home! Inside, you’ll find vinyl plank and tile flooring. The stunning kitchen has ample storage space as well as granite countertops, a breakfast bar, and a stainless steel appliance package. The master bathroom boasts dual sinks and the backyard includes a screened-in patio, perfect for relaxing. Apply now and make this house your new home!



Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.