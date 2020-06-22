516 SAND LIME ROAD

Amenities
Gorgeous, NEWLY RENOVATED, END UNIT town home in the quiet community of Village Grove off of West Colonial. This SPACIOUS 3 bedroom, 2 bath town home features LARGE PLANK HARDWOOD FLOORS throughout the living areas, all 3 bedrooms and even the stairs. The kitchen offers GRANITE countertops, a MODERN BACKSPLASH, BREAKFAST BAR and is open to the dining and living room. Soaring VAULTED CEILINGS are a focal point of the living room. The DOWNSTAIRS MASTER BEDROOM features sliding doors to the shady back yard, a WALK-IN CLOSET and also has granite in the updated bathroom. Upstairs you will find two SPACIOUS bedrooms complete with a large bathroom in the middle. Each bedroom has it's OWN PRIVATE GRANITE SINK AREA in the bathroom and then share the toilet/tub area. The community offers a swimming pool and playground. Lawn care taken care of by HOA. Minutes to the popular WINTER GARDEN VILLAGE with tons of shopping, dining and entertainment options.