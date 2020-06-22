516 SAND LIME ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool

Gorgeous, NEWLY RENOVATED, END UNIT town home in the quiet community of Village Grove off of West Colonial. This SPACIOUS 3 bedroom, 2 bath town home features LARGE PLANK HARDWOOD FLOORS throughout the living areas, all 3 bedrooms and even the stairs. The kitchen offers GRANITE countertops, a MODERN BACKSPLASH, BREAKFAST BAR and is open to the dining and living room. Soaring VAULTED CEILINGS are a focal point of the living room. The DOWNSTAIRS MASTER BEDROOM features sliding doors to the shady back yard, a WALK-IN CLOSET and also has granite in the updated bathroom. Upstairs you will find two SPACIOUS bedrooms complete with a large bathroom in the middle. Each bedroom has it's OWN PRIVATE GRANITE SINK AREA in the bathroom and then share the toilet/tub area. The community offers a swimming pool and playground. Lawn care taken care of by HOA. Minutes to the popular WINTER GARDEN VILLAGE with tons of shopping, dining and entertainment options.