Home
/
Winter Garden, FL
/
516 SAND LIME ROAD
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:29 AM

516 SAND LIME ROAD

516 Sand Lime Road · No Longer Available
Location

516 Sand Lime Road, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Gorgeous, NEWLY RENOVATED, END UNIT town home in the quiet community of Village Grove off of West Colonial. This SPACIOUS 3 bedroom, 2 bath town home features LARGE PLANK HARDWOOD FLOORS throughout the living areas, all 3 bedrooms and even the stairs. The kitchen offers GRANITE countertops, a MODERN BACKSPLASH, BREAKFAST BAR and is open to the dining and living room. Soaring VAULTED CEILINGS are a focal point of the living room. The DOWNSTAIRS MASTER BEDROOM features sliding doors to the shady back yard, a WALK-IN CLOSET and also has granite in the updated bathroom. Upstairs you will find two SPACIOUS bedrooms complete with a large bathroom in the middle. Each bedroom has it's OWN PRIVATE GRANITE SINK AREA in the bathroom and then share the toilet/tub area. The community offers a swimming pool and playground. Lawn care taken care of by HOA. Minutes to the popular WINTER GARDEN VILLAGE with tons of shopping, dining and entertainment options.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 SAND LIME ROAD have any available units?
516 SAND LIME ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 516 SAND LIME ROAD have?
Some of 516 SAND LIME ROAD's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 SAND LIME ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
516 SAND LIME ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 SAND LIME ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 516 SAND LIME ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 516 SAND LIME ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 516 SAND LIME ROAD offers parking.
Does 516 SAND LIME ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 SAND LIME ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 SAND LIME ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 516 SAND LIME ROAD has a pool.
Does 516 SAND LIME ROAD have accessible units?
No, 516 SAND LIME ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 516 SAND LIME ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 516 SAND LIME ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 516 SAND LIME ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 516 SAND LIME ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
