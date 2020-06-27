All apartments in Winter Garden
Last updated July 21 2019 at 10:58 PM

50 WINDTREE LANE

50 Windtree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

50 Windtree Lane, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Wait till you see this unit! 2 bed, 2 bath, 2nd floor Condo having a great water view and located right next to the Community Pool...Ready for a quick move in...Kitchen features Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances, and extended Breakfast Bar...Remodeled Bathrooms...Wood Laminate Flooring throughout entire unit, no carpeting!...Neutral Paint...Washer & Dryer Included...Under Stairwell Storage Closet...The Windtree Neighborhood is quiet, beautifully landscaped & well maintained by the HOA...Location is ideal as it is tucked away off of SR 50 (behind new Starbucks) and convenient to everything in Winter Garden including the Downtown Historic District, the Winter Garden Village and the 22 mile West Orange Bike Trail...Within a short distance to SR 429, the Turnpike Interchange and the 408 for easy access to Downtown Orlando or Mickey & Minnie at Disney...Sorry No Pets or Smoking!...Take a look today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 WINDTREE LANE have any available units?
50 WINDTREE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 50 WINDTREE LANE have?
Some of 50 WINDTREE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 WINDTREE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
50 WINDTREE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 WINDTREE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 50 WINDTREE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 50 WINDTREE LANE offer parking?
No, 50 WINDTREE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 50 WINDTREE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 WINDTREE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 WINDTREE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 50 WINDTREE LANE has a pool.
Does 50 WINDTREE LANE have accessible units?
No, 50 WINDTREE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 50 WINDTREE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 WINDTREE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 50 WINDTREE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 WINDTREE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
