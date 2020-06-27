50 WINDTREE LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Wait till you see this unit! 2 bed, 2 bath, 2nd floor Condo having a great water view and located right next to the Community Pool...Ready for a quick move in...Kitchen features Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances, and extended Breakfast Bar...Remodeled Bathrooms...Wood Laminate Flooring throughout entire unit, no carpeting!...Neutral Paint...Washer & Dryer Included...Under Stairwell Storage Closet...The Windtree Neighborhood is quiet, beautifully landscaped & well maintained by the HOA...Location is ideal as it is tucked away off of SR 50 (behind new Starbucks) and convenient to everything in Winter Garden including the Downtown Historic District, the Winter Garden Village and the 22 mile West Orange Bike Trail...Within a short distance to SR 429, the Turnpike Interchange and the 408 for easy access to Downtown Orlando or Mickey & Minnie at Disney...Sorry No Pets or Smoking!...Take a look today!