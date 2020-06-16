All apartments in Winter Garden
Home
/
Winter Garden, FL
/
448 Westpoint Garden Cir.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

448 Westpoint Garden Cir.

448 Westpoint Garden Circle · No Longer Available
Location

448 Westpoint Garden Circle, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
accessible
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
parking
garage
3 Bedrm Townhome in Winter Garden For Rent (See Terms) -
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!
To view a property call: 407-641-5782

APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; verifiable, satisfactory rental references; no evictions; no credit scores less than 500; a criminal background check. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/files/ORPM%20ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_5_20_20.pdf

SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, insufficient income (Household income below 3 times monthly rent), Unsatisfactory rental references, un-discharged Bankruptcies. and Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Addl Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenants

Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
AVAILABLE: NOW

***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1499.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $1599.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $1599.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***

Price: $1499/mo
448 Westpoint Garden Circle
Winter Garden, Florida 34787
Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management
To view a property call: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

Subdivision: Westpoint Townhome
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2.5
Property Sub Type: Townhome
Square Ft: 1588
Year Built: 2006

*Priced Low, Call Now!
*Two Story Townhome
*Great Location
*No Rear Neighbors
*Don't Wait, Won't Last Long
*Screened In Patio
*1 Car Garage
*Living And Dining Rooms
*42 Cabinets
*Tile In Wet Areas
*Wired For Alarm
*COMMUNITY Park
*Close To Parks & Recreation Areas
*JUST 20 MINUTES To: Downtown Orlando
*JUST 20 MINUTES To: The Airport
*CONVENIENT To: 429, 50 & Turnpike
*JUST MINUTES To: Walt Disney World
*CONVENIENT To: Major Roads. Shopping & Schools
*CONVENIENT To: Top Rated Schools
*CONVENIENT To: Winter Garden Village
*JUST MINUTES To: Downtown Winter Garden
*All Kitchen Appliances INCLUDED
*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info
*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.
*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.
*Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
*AVAILABLE: NOW

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: Take exit 267B toward FL-50/Ocoee, Keep left at the fork, follow signs for Florida 50 W/Winter Garden and merge onto FL-50 W/W Colonial Dr and Turn right onto S Park Ave then Take the 2nd left onto Jackson St and Take the 1st left.

Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).

All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!
To view a property call: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

(RLNE2015931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 448 Westpoint Garden Cir. have any available units?
448 Westpoint Garden Cir. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
Is 448 Westpoint Garden Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
448 Westpoint Garden Cir. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 448 Westpoint Garden Cir. pet-friendly?
No, 448 Westpoint Garden Cir. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 448 Westpoint Garden Cir. offer parking?
Yes, 448 Westpoint Garden Cir. does offer parking.
Does 448 Westpoint Garden Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 448 Westpoint Garden Cir. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 448 Westpoint Garden Cir. have a pool?
No, 448 Westpoint Garden Cir. does not have a pool.
Does 448 Westpoint Garden Cir. have accessible units?
Yes, 448 Westpoint Garden Cir. has accessible units.
Does 448 Westpoint Garden Cir. have units with dishwashers?
No, 448 Westpoint Garden Cir. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 448 Westpoint Garden Cir. have units with air conditioning?
No, 448 Westpoint Garden Cir. does not have units with air conditioning.
