389 ERON WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Location, Location walking distance to downtown Winter Garden and all it has to offer, this spacious two bed two full bath townhome has plenty to offer. Large bedrooms with upgraded fans, master has a walk in closet and en suite. bathroom. The kitchen has newer dishwasher, stove and new washer /dryer combo. New carpet. Screened rear patio to enjoy the Florida weather, community pool steps away and 2 designated parking spots. This townhome is one story and only attached on one side so has the feel of a duplex. No-one living above or below you.

Close to shopping, 429,408 and the turnpike so easy access to Disney, Orlando, Clermont, Apopka etc.

Downtown Winter Garden has a weekly Market ,Brewery, restaurants shops and a of course the West Orange Trail.Immediate occupancy available.