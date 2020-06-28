All apartments in Winter Garden
Find more places like 389 ERON WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Garden, FL
/
389 ERON WAY
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM

389 ERON WAY

389 Eron Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Garden
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

389 Eron Way, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Location, Location walking distance to downtown Winter Garden and all it has to offer, this spacious two bed two full bath townhome has plenty to offer. Large bedrooms with upgraded fans, master has a walk in closet and en suite. bathroom. The kitchen has newer dishwasher, stove and new washer /dryer combo. New carpet. Screened rear patio to enjoy the Florida weather, community pool steps away and 2 designated parking spots. This townhome is one story and only attached on one side so has the feel of a duplex. No-one living above or below you.
Close to shopping, 429,408 and the turnpike so easy access to Disney, Orlando, Clermont, Apopka etc.
Downtown Winter Garden has a weekly Market ,Brewery, restaurants shops and a of course the West Orange Trail.Immediate occupancy available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 389 ERON WAY have any available units?
389 ERON WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 389 ERON WAY have?
Some of 389 ERON WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 389 ERON WAY currently offering any rent specials?
389 ERON WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 389 ERON WAY pet-friendly?
No, 389 ERON WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 389 ERON WAY offer parking?
Yes, 389 ERON WAY offers parking.
Does 389 ERON WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 389 ERON WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 389 ERON WAY have a pool?
Yes, 389 ERON WAY has a pool.
Does 389 ERON WAY have accessible units?
No, 389 ERON WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 389 ERON WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 389 ERON WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 389 ERON WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 389 ERON WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falcon Square at Independence
14600 Avenue of the Groves
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Lakewalk at Hamlin
14012 Shoreside Way
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Winterwoods
15300 W Colonial Dr
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Slate Luxury Apartments
584 W Bay St
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Ascend Waterleigh
10091 Tuller Loop
Winter Garden, FL 34787
IMT Sonoma Hills
14619 Casita Ridge
Winter Garden, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Winter Garden 1 BedroomsWinter Garden 2 Bedrooms
Winter Garden Apartments with BalconyWinter Garden Apartments with Parking
Winter Garden Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FL
Lake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College