All apartments in Winter Garden
Find more places like 38 Windtree Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Garden, FL
/
38 Windtree Lane
Last updated March 17 2019 at 3:54 PM

38 Windtree Lane

38 Windtree Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Garden
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

38 Windtree Lane, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Great location! 2nd floor condo in Winter Garden offers 918 square feet of living space, split floor plan, patio, and two assigned parking spaces.

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,
AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(Robbert Gaarlandt, Florida Real Estate Broker)

Security Deposit: $995. Application Fee: $50 per person. Administration fee: $100.

Leland Johnson

Property Manager
Real Property Management South Orlando
P 407.982.2000 | C 407.982.1988 | F 407.287.5190
Email. Ljohnson@rpmsouthorlando.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Windtree Lane have any available units?
38 Windtree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
Is 38 Windtree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
38 Windtree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Windtree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 38 Windtree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 38 Windtree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 38 Windtree Lane offers parking.
Does 38 Windtree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 Windtree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Windtree Lane have a pool?
No, 38 Windtree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 38 Windtree Lane have accessible units?
No, 38 Windtree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Windtree Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 Windtree Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38 Windtree Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 38 Windtree Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascend Waterleigh
10091 Tuller Loop
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Lakewalk at Hamlin
14012 Shoreside Way
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Falcon Square at Independence
14600 Avenue of the Groves
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Slate Luxury Apartments
584 W Bay St
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Winterwoods
15300 W Colonial Dr
Winter Garden, FL 34787
IMT Sonoma Hills
14619 Casita Ridge
Winter Garden, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Winter Garden 1 BedroomsWinter Garden 2 Bedrooms
Winter Garden Apartments with BalconyWinter Garden Apartments with Parking
Winter Garden Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FL
Lake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College