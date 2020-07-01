2251 OAKINGTON STREET

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW! Move-in ready 4 bed/2 bath home in GUARD-GATED, resort-style community of Stoneybrook West. Easily one of the best rentals to hit the market in popular Winter Garden. Gorgeous tile flooring (replicates hardwood) just installed in entire house along w/ lovely new interior paint throughout. Beautiful kitchen features granite counter tops, quality wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, & eat-in breakfast bar. Open concept living room connects to kitchen & offers exceptional view of large community pond. Better yet, enjoy this incredible, no rear neighbors view from the privacy of your screened in lanai that is perfect for sipping morning coffee or watching the evening sunsets. Spacious master-bedroom has oversized walk-in closet & connects to guest bedroom that could also be used as office. Separate great room upon entry can also be utilized as dining area. Basic CABLE, INTERNET, & LAWN SERVICE all included in monthly rent! Note: tenant must bring own router if desired. Community amenities are some of the best in the area: fitness center, oversized pool with entertainment area, basketball courts, roller-hockey rink, playground, & multi-purpose room. Zoned for good schools. Just minutes to great shopping & restaurants on Plant St. in Downtown & Winter Garden Village. Easy access to Downtown Orlando & Disney. Owner allowing use of washer/dryer though note not warranted. Application process & fees apply. Call today to schedule your private showing, you'll be glad you did!