2251 OAKINGTON STREET
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:44 AM

2251 OAKINGTON STREET

2251 Oakington Street · No Longer Available
Location

2251 Oakington Street, Winter Garden, FL 34787
Stoneybrook West

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
internet access
AVAILABLE NOW! Move-in ready 4 bed/2 bath home in GUARD-GATED, resort-style community of Stoneybrook West. Easily one of the best rentals to hit the market in popular Winter Garden. Gorgeous tile flooring (replicates hardwood) just installed in entire house along w/ lovely new interior paint throughout. Beautiful kitchen features granite counter tops, quality wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, & eat-in breakfast bar. Open concept living room connects to kitchen & offers exceptional view of large community pond. Better yet, enjoy this incredible, no rear neighbors view from the privacy of your screened in lanai that is perfect for sipping morning coffee or watching the evening sunsets. Spacious master-bedroom has oversized walk-in closet & connects to guest bedroom that could also be used as office. Separate great room upon entry can also be utilized as dining area. Basic CABLE, INTERNET, & LAWN SERVICE all included in monthly rent! Note: tenant must bring own router if desired. Community amenities are some of the best in the area: fitness center, oversized pool with entertainment area, basketball courts, roller-hockey rink, playground, & multi-purpose room. Zoned for good schools. Just minutes to great shopping & restaurants on Plant St. in Downtown & Winter Garden Village. Easy access to Downtown Orlando & Disney. Owner allowing use of washer/dryer though note not warranted. Application process & fees apply. Call today to schedule your private showing, you'll be glad you did!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2251 OAKINGTON STREET have any available units?
2251 OAKINGTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 2251 OAKINGTON STREET have?
Some of 2251 OAKINGTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2251 OAKINGTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2251 OAKINGTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2251 OAKINGTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2251 OAKINGTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 2251 OAKINGTON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2251 OAKINGTON STREET offers parking.
Does 2251 OAKINGTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2251 OAKINGTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2251 OAKINGTON STREET have a pool?
Yes, 2251 OAKINGTON STREET has a pool.
Does 2251 OAKINGTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 2251 OAKINGTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2251 OAKINGTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2251 OAKINGTON STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 2251 OAKINGTON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2251 OAKINGTON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

