2019 Wintermere Pointe Drive
Last updated May 5 2020 at 12:24 AM

2019 Wintermere Pointe Drive

2019 Wintermere Pointe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2019 Wintermere Pointe Drive, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
24hr maintenance
hot tub
Make this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom beautiful home tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac your new home! This home has many upgrades such as custom closets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and much more. There is a breakfast area in the kitchen for those quick meals and a formal living and dining room for entertaining. You will love the oversized master retreat complete with a master bath with garden tub, separate shower, and custom tile. a pool and hot tub complete this home. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

