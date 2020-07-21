All apartments in Winter Garden
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:50 PM

1940 Jean Marie Drive

1940 Jean Marie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1940 Jean Marie Drive, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Single Family Home at 1940 Jean Marie Drive, Winter Garden, FL 34787 - Description: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an application.

4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home; Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Central Heat and Air, Gated Community. Please call to arrange a showing. Appt. Only

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Driving Directions: Take Avalon Road South from Stoneybrook West Parkway, Turn Right onto Golden Bell Street, Turn Right onto Jean Marie Drive.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5185783)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1940 Jean Marie Drive have any available units?
1940 Jean Marie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 1940 Jean Marie Drive have?
Some of 1940 Jean Marie Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1940 Jean Marie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1940 Jean Marie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1940 Jean Marie Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1940 Jean Marie Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 1940 Jean Marie Drive offer parking?
No, 1940 Jean Marie Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1940 Jean Marie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1940 Jean Marie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1940 Jean Marie Drive have a pool?
No, 1940 Jean Marie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1940 Jean Marie Drive have accessible units?
No, 1940 Jean Marie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1940 Jean Marie Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1940 Jean Marie Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1940 Jean Marie Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1940 Jean Marie Drive has units with air conditioning.
