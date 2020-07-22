180 WINDTREE LANE

Location! This 2 bedroom 2 bath upstairs unit is ready for it's new family. Offering a split floor plan setup with inside laundry. Each bedroom has spacious closets and carpeting. The living and wet areas have tile and laminate. The community has a pool and basketball courts for your enjoyment. This cozy unit is located less than 10 minutes to downtown Winter Garden and Winter Garden Village. Conveniently located close to restaurants and the 429. Call to schedule and appointment today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
