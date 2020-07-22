All apartments in Winter Garden
180 WINDTREE LANE
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:05 PM

180 WINDTREE LANE

180 Windtree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

180 Windtree Lane, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
basketball court
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
Location! This 2 bedroom 2 bath upstairs unit is ready for it's new family. Offering a split floor plan setup with inside laundry. Each bedroom has spacious closets and carpeting. The living and wet areas have tile and laminate. The community has a pool and basketball courts for your enjoyment. This cozy unit is located less than 10 minutes to downtown Winter Garden and Winter Garden Village. Conveniently located close to restaurants and the 429. Call to schedule and appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 WINDTREE LANE have any available units?
180 WINDTREE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 180 WINDTREE LANE have?
Some of 180 WINDTREE LANE's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 180 WINDTREE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
180 WINDTREE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 WINDTREE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 180 WINDTREE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 180 WINDTREE LANE offer parking?
No, 180 WINDTREE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 180 WINDTREE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 180 WINDTREE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 WINDTREE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 180 WINDTREE LANE has a pool.
Does 180 WINDTREE LANE have accessible units?
No, 180 WINDTREE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 180 WINDTREE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 180 WINDTREE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 180 WINDTREE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 180 WINDTREE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
