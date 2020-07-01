17421 Bal Harbour Drive

Amenities

- NEVER LIVED IN Lennar Home offers an open floor plan with Great Room open to the Kitchen with large island, butlers pantry, breakfast area and separate formal dining room. With 5 Bedrooms, 3 Baths & over 3100 sq. ft. of open, spacious living, also offers plenty of natural lighting throughout the home. Master Suite is located downstairs along with 1 guest bedroom. The Master Bath offers a generous walk in closet, walk in shower with rain shower & double sinks. Tile in downstairs living areas with carpet in all bedrooms and upstairs. Upstairs you will find the spacious Bonus Room where the natural light is plentiful and 3 additional Bedrooms with 3rd Bath. Additional home features include indoor Laundry Room, Brick Paver Lanai & Driveway, Double Pane Windows, Sprinklers & Tankless Water Heater to name a few. Located on a corner lot in desirable Waterside on Johns Lake in growing Winter Garden is near major roads, 429, with easy access to the Turnpike, 408, area attractions, restaurants & more.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5780641)