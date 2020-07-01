All apartments in Winter Garden
17421 Bal Harbour Drive
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:34 AM

17421 Bal Harbour Drive

17421 Bal Harbour Dr · No Longer Available
Location

17421 Bal Harbour Dr, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

on-site laundry
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
- NEVER LIVED IN Lennar Home offers an open floor plan with Great Room open to the Kitchen with large island, butlers pantry, breakfast area and separate formal dining room. With 5 Bedrooms, 3 Baths & over 3100 sq. ft. of open, spacious living, also offers plenty of natural lighting throughout the home. Master Suite is located downstairs along with 1 guest bedroom. The Master Bath offers a generous walk in closet, walk in shower with rain shower & double sinks. Tile in downstairs living areas with carpet in all bedrooms and upstairs. Upstairs you will find the spacious Bonus Room where the natural light is plentiful and 3 additional Bedrooms with 3rd Bath. Additional home features include indoor Laundry Room, Brick Paver Lanai & Driveway, Double Pane Windows, Sprinklers & Tankless Water Heater to name a few. Located on a corner lot in desirable Waterside on Johns Lake in growing Winter Garden is near major roads, 429, with easy access to the Turnpike, 408, area attractions, restaurants & more.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5780641)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17421 Bal Harbour Drive have any available units?
17421 Bal Harbour Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
Is 17421 Bal Harbour Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17421 Bal Harbour Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17421 Bal Harbour Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17421 Bal Harbour Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 17421 Bal Harbour Drive offer parking?
No, 17421 Bal Harbour Drive does not offer parking.
Does 17421 Bal Harbour Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17421 Bal Harbour Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17421 Bal Harbour Drive have a pool?
No, 17421 Bal Harbour Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17421 Bal Harbour Drive have accessible units?
No, 17421 Bal Harbour Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17421 Bal Harbour Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17421 Bal Harbour Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17421 Bal Harbour Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17421 Bal Harbour Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

