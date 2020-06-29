All apartments in Winter Garden
17054 Harbor Oak Parkway

Location

17054 Harbor Oak Parkway, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic single story home in Winter Garden. Only a couple years old this is the perfect 3 bedroom home with upgrades throughout. Contact us today to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17054 Harbor Oak Parkway have any available units?
17054 Harbor Oak Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 17054 Harbor Oak Parkway have?
Some of 17054 Harbor Oak Parkway's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17054 Harbor Oak Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
17054 Harbor Oak Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17054 Harbor Oak Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 17054 Harbor Oak Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 17054 Harbor Oak Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 17054 Harbor Oak Parkway offers parking.
Does 17054 Harbor Oak Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17054 Harbor Oak Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17054 Harbor Oak Parkway have a pool?
No, 17054 Harbor Oak Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 17054 Harbor Oak Parkway have accessible units?
No, 17054 Harbor Oak Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 17054 Harbor Oak Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17054 Harbor Oak Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 17054 Harbor Oak Parkway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17054 Harbor Oak Parkway has units with air conditioning.

