1652 SCARLET OAK LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool

Tucker Oaks is a gated community set in desirable Winter Garden just minutes from downtown historic Winter Garden, Winter Garden Village. The large kitchen features dark finish 42” wooden cabinets with crown molding, closet pantry and breakfast bar overlooking the open great room and dining area. Enjoy views or entertain friends from your own private balcony. The Master Suite features a walk-in closet and garden bath with shower and dual sinks. There is also a spacious second bedroom and laundry room. With great community features there is much more to enjoy for your recreation to include: basketball courts, playground, community pool and Doggy Park. You can also take a stroll or enjoy a bike ride down Orlando’s West Orange Trail.