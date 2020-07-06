All apartments in Winter Garden
Find more places like 1652 SCARLET OAK LOOP.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Garden, FL
/
1652 SCARLET OAK LOOP
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:28 PM

1652 SCARLET OAK LOOP

1652 Scarlet Oak Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Garden
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1652 Scarlet Oak Loop, Winter Garden, FL 34787
Tucker Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
Tucker Oaks is a gated community set in desirable Winter Garden just minutes from downtown historic Winter Garden, Winter Garden Village. The large kitchen features dark finish 42” wooden cabinets with crown molding, closet pantry and breakfast bar overlooking the open great room and dining area. Enjoy views or entertain friends from your own private balcony. The Master Suite features a walk-in closet and garden bath with shower and dual sinks. There is also a spacious second bedroom and laundry room. With great community features there is much more to enjoy for your recreation to include: basketball courts, playground, community pool and Doggy Park. You can also take a stroll or enjoy a bike ride down Orlando’s West Orange Trail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1652 SCARLET OAK LOOP have any available units?
1652 SCARLET OAK LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 1652 SCARLET OAK LOOP have?
Some of 1652 SCARLET OAK LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1652 SCARLET OAK LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
1652 SCARLET OAK LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1652 SCARLET OAK LOOP pet-friendly?
Yes, 1652 SCARLET OAK LOOP is pet friendly.
Does 1652 SCARLET OAK LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 1652 SCARLET OAK LOOP offers parking.
Does 1652 SCARLET OAK LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1652 SCARLET OAK LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1652 SCARLET OAK LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 1652 SCARLET OAK LOOP has a pool.
Does 1652 SCARLET OAK LOOP have accessible units?
No, 1652 SCARLET OAK LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 1652 SCARLET OAK LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1652 SCARLET OAK LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 1652 SCARLET OAK LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 1652 SCARLET OAK LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Sonoma Hills
14619 Casita Ridge
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Winterwoods
15300 W Colonial Dr
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Falcon Square at Independence
14600 Avenue of the Groves
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Ascend Waterleigh
10091 Tuller Loop
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Slate Luxury Apartments
584 W Bay St
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Lakewalk at Hamlin
14012 Shoreside Way
Winter Garden, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Winter Garden 1 BedroomsWinter Garden 2 Bedrooms
Winter Garden Apartments with BalconyWinter Garden Apartments with Parking
Winter Garden Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FL
Lake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College