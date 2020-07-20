1565 SHERBOURNE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great house with over sized fenced backyard in nice area. Freshly painted exterior in February 2019. Freshly painted interior June 2019. New AC just recently installed. New flooring. Hurry to see it personally. Awesome location.