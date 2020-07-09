All apartments in Winter Garden
1547 Bayfront Park Ally

1547 Bayfront Park Alley · No Longer Available
Location

1547 Bayfront Park Alley, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

on-site laundry
new construction
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
New Construction. The Sonoma Plan is a charming two-story home with four bedrooms, three and a half baths, 3022 sq ft and a two-car rear entry garage. This home offers an open floor plan with great room, kitchen, and dining room, and kitchen. The kitchen provides plenty of counter space as well as an island with additional seating and walk-in pantry. The dining room allows outdoor access to a covered lanai via sliding glass doors. The first floor of this home is completed with a den, powder room, laundry room, bedroom, and full bath. The second floor includes an owner's retreat, with master bathroom with large walk in shower and substantial walk-in closet, two extra bedrooms, one extra bath with double vanity and open loft for added family space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1547 Bayfront Park Ally have any available units?
1547 Bayfront Park Ally doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 1547 Bayfront Park Ally have?
Some of 1547 Bayfront Park Ally's amenities include on-site laundry, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1547 Bayfront Park Ally currently offering any rent specials?
1547 Bayfront Park Ally is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1547 Bayfront Park Ally pet-friendly?
No, 1547 Bayfront Park Ally is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 1547 Bayfront Park Ally offer parking?
Yes, 1547 Bayfront Park Ally offers parking.
Does 1547 Bayfront Park Ally have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1547 Bayfront Park Ally does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1547 Bayfront Park Ally have a pool?
Yes, 1547 Bayfront Park Ally has a pool.
Does 1547 Bayfront Park Ally have accessible units?
No, 1547 Bayfront Park Ally does not have accessible units.
Does 1547 Bayfront Park Ally have units with dishwashers?
No, 1547 Bayfront Park Ally does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1547 Bayfront Park Ally have units with air conditioning?
No, 1547 Bayfront Park Ally does not have units with air conditioning.

