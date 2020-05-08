15344 Oak Apple Court, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Tucker Oaks
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 bedroom 2 bath apartment with a one car garage! Located in a gated community close to turnpike and supermarkets. Community offers pool, playground and a dog park. You can't miss this opportunity. It won't last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15344 OAK APPLE COURT have any available units?
15344 OAK APPLE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 15344 OAK APPLE COURT have?
Some of 15344 OAK APPLE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15344 OAK APPLE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
15344 OAK APPLE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15344 OAK APPLE COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 15344 OAK APPLE COURT is pet friendly.
Does 15344 OAK APPLE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 15344 OAK APPLE COURT offers parking.
Does 15344 OAK APPLE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15344 OAK APPLE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15344 OAK APPLE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 15344 OAK APPLE COURT has a pool.
Does 15344 OAK APPLE COURT have accessible units?
No, 15344 OAK APPLE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 15344 OAK APPLE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15344 OAK APPLE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 15344 OAK APPLE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 15344 OAK APPLE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.