Last updated March 9 2020 at 2:20 PM

15342 Oak Apple Court - 1

15342 Oak Apple Court · No Longer Available
Location

15342 Oak Apple Court, Winter Garden, FL 34787
Tucker Oaks

Amenities

Great 3bed/2.5bath Rental Opportunity in Tucker Oaks - 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhome - 15342 Oak Apple Court, Winter Garden, 34787

Great rental opportunity in Winter Garden! Spacious (1699 sf) 3 bed / 2.5 bath townhome with 2 car garage in gated community of Tucker Oaks. Two floor end unit townhouse with wooded view and no rear neighbors. New washer and dryer in the unit. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood cabinets, quartz countertops, breakfast bar and large closet pantry. Extra large living room with recessed entertainment nook, separate dining room, downstairs half bath and utility room with new full size washer and dryer. The second floor features large master bedroom, master bath with garden tub/shower, upgraded cabinets and walk in closet. There is also another shared full bath upstairs for the other two bedrooms. This is a great community with large swimming pool, playground and picnic area by the lake. Located right off Rt 50 (Colonial Dr) just minutes from the Florida Turnpike and 10 minutes from shopping and dining paradise at Winter Garden Village.

Requirements:
1, Monthly income: at least $4900 or higher ( 3 times the monthly rent amount )
2, No prior eviction record
3, Application fee: $55 / Adult

Security deposit $1850 (includes $200 water deposit)
Lease term: 1 year
Pet policy - Small Dog Allowed, Cats Allowed (subject to approval)
Water utility - paid to landlord monthly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

