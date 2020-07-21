All apartments in Winter Garden
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

15326 Oak Apple Court #15A Orange

15326 Oak Apple Court · No Longer Available
Location

15326 Oak Apple Court, Winter Garden, FL 34787
Tucker Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
dog park
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
15326 Oak Apple Court #15A Orange Available 08/05/19 2/2 Townhome For Rent at 15326 Oak Apple Court Winter Garden, FL 34787 - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome For Rent at 15326 Oak Apple Court Winter Garden, FL 34787; Range, Refrigerator, D/W, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C, 2 car garage; Beautiful townhome on the 2nd floor featuring large double sun-deck balconies and over 9' ceiling heights that give an unbelievable feeling of openness and space. Cherry kitchen with stainless appliances. Ceramic tiles in all wet areas. Back onto green space in quiet crescent. In a gated community with tree-lined streets, walking paths, pool, basketball courts, BBQ area, tot lot and pet park. Newly purchased washer/dryer. Pet allowed. Call to schedule a showing.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.

Driving Directions: Take Colonial Drive West of Dillard Street; Tucker Oak Subdivision is on the South Side of Colonial; Left onto Tucker Oaks Blvd.; Left onto Broken Oak Drive; Left onto Georgia Oak Place; Left onto Oak Apple Court

(RLNE3301723)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15326 Oak Apple Court #15A Orange have any available units?
15326 Oak Apple Court #15A Orange doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 15326 Oak Apple Court #15A Orange have?
Some of 15326 Oak Apple Court #15A Orange's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15326 Oak Apple Court #15A Orange currently offering any rent specials?
15326 Oak Apple Court #15A Orange is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15326 Oak Apple Court #15A Orange pet-friendly?
Yes, 15326 Oak Apple Court #15A Orange is pet friendly.
Does 15326 Oak Apple Court #15A Orange offer parking?
Yes, 15326 Oak Apple Court #15A Orange offers parking.
Does 15326 Oak Apple Court #15A Orange have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15326 Oak Apple Court #15A Orange offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15326 Oak Apple Court #15A Orange have a pool?
Yes, 15326 Oak Apple Court #15A Orange has a pool.
Does 15326 Oak Apple Court #15A Orange have accessible units?
No, 15326 Oak Apple Court #15A Orange does not have accessible units.
Does 15326 Oak Apple Court #15A Orange have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15326 Oak Apple Court #15A Orange has units with dishwashers.
Does 15326 Oak Apple Court #15A Orange have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15326 Oak Apple Court #15A Orange has units with air conditioning.
