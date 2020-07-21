Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court dog park parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

15326 Oak Apple Court #15A Orange Available 08/05/19 2/2 Townhome For Rent at 15326 Oak Apple Court Winter Garden, FL 34787 - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome For Rent at 15326 Oak Apple Court Winter Garden, FL 34787; Range, Refrigerator, D/W, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C, 2 car garage; Beautiful townhome on the 2nd floor featuring large double sun-deck balconies and over 9' ceiling heights that give an unbelievable feeling of openness and space. Cherry kitchen with stainless appliances. Ceramic tiles in all wet areas. Back onto green space in quiet crescent. In a gated community with tree-lined streets, walking paths, pool, basketball courts, BBQ area, tot lot and pet park. Newly purchased washer/dryer. Pet allowed. Call to schedule a showing.



For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.



Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.



Driving Directions: Take Colonial Drive West of Dillard Street; Tucker Oak Subdivision is on the South Side of Colonial; Left onto Tucker Oaks Blvd.; Left onto Broken Oak Drive; Left onto Georgia Oak Place; Left onto Oak Apple Court



(RLNE3301723)