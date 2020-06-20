All apartments in Winter Garden
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1532 Broken Oak drive

1532 Broken Oak Drive · (407) 924-1222
Location

1532 Broken Oak Drive, Winter Garden, FL 34787
Tucker Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1532 Broken Oak drive · Avail. Jul 1

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1544 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
1532 Broken Oak drive Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom 21/2 bath Townhome in Winter Garden - Large 3 bedroom 21/2 bath Tucker Oaks Townhome in Winter Garden Gated community with Large 2 car garage Ready to move-in Close to everything, easy access to the FL turnpike, the 429 and 408, about 20-25 minutes to Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, Sea World and Orlando International Airport, and the new Winter Garden Village Mall is practically around the corner. Beautiful kitchen with its stainless steel appliances, microwave, ceramic tile, full size washer and dryer Tucker Oaks community has a pool, playground, basketball and tennis courts, Large open lawn view from back patio
$1550.00 per month
$1550.00 security
$75.00 per adult application fee
$100 ADMIN fee

(RLNE2243516)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1532 Broken Oak drive have any available units?
1532 Broken Oak drive has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1532 Broken Oak drive have?
Some of 1532 Broken Oak drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1532 Broken Oak drive currently offering any rent specials?
1532 Broken Oak drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1532 Broken Oak drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1532 Broken Oak drive is pet friendly.
Does 1532 Broken Oak drive offer parking?
Yes, 1532 Broken Oak drive does offer parking.
Does 1532 Broken Oak drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1532 Broken Oak drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1532 Broken Oak drive have a pool?
Yes, 1532 Broken Oak drive has a pool.
Does 1532 Broken Oak drive have accessible units?
No, 1532 Broken Oak drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1532 Broken Oak drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1532 Broken Oak drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1532 Broken Oak drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1532 Broken Oak drive does not have units with air conditioning.
