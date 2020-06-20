Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court

1532 Broken Oak drive Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom 21/2 bath Townhome in Winter Garden - Large 3 bedroom 21/2 bath Tucker Oaks Townhome in Winter Garden Gated community with Large 2 car garage Ready to move-in Close to everything, easy access to the FL turnpike, the 429 and 408, about 20-25 minutes to Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, Sea World and Orlando International Airport, and the new Winter Garden Village Mall is practically around the corner. Beautiful kitchen with its stainless steel appliances, microwave, ceramic tile, full size washer and dryer Tucker Oaks community has a pool, playground, basketball and tennis courts, Large open lawn view from back patio

$1550.00 per month

$1550.00 security

$75.00 per adult application fee

$100 ADMIN fee



(RLNE2243516)