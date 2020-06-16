All apartments in Winter Garden
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

14933 Drift Water Drive

14933 Driftwater Dr · (407) 468-4686
Location

14933 Driftwater Dr, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14933 Drift Water Drive · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1748 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
3 bedroom Townhouse - Independence, Winter Garden townhouse for rent - This two-story townhome consists of three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a two-car rear load garage. The kitchen, family room, combination living room and dining room, and a laundry room with washer and dryer are located on the first floor. The upstairs master suite has a private bathroom and a walk-in closet. $50 Application Fee Per Adult - Criminal Credit and Background Check - $1900 per month incl internet and cable . please text or call Simon Ronchetti 407 468 4686

(RLNE3781006)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14933 Drift Water Drive have any available units?
14933 Drift Water Drive has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14933 Drift Water Drive have?
Some of 14933 Drift Water Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14933 Drift Water Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14933 Drift Water Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14933 Drift Water Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14933 Drift Water Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 14933 Drift Water Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14933 Drift Water Drive does offer parking.
Does 14933 Drift Water Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14933 Drift Water Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14933 Drift Water Drive have a pool?
No, 14933 Drift Water Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14933 Drift Water Drive have accessible units?
No, 14933 Drift Water Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14933 Drift Water Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14933 Drift Water Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14933 Drift Water Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14933 Drift Water Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
