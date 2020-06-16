14933 Drift Water Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

3 bedroom Townhouse - Independence, Winter Garden townhouse for rent - This two-story townhome consists of three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a two-car rear load garage. The kitchen, family room, combination living room and dining room, and a laundry room with washer and dryer are located on the first floor. The upstairs master suite has a private bathroom and a walk-in closet. $50 Application Fee Per Adult - Criminal Credit and Background Check - $1900 per month incl internet and cable . please text or call Simon Ronchetti 407 468 4686



(RLNE3781006)