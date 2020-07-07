All apartments in Winter Garden
Location

145 Park Avenue, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
elevator
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
New Winter Garden Rental! - AVAILABLE NOW FOR QUICK MOVE IN! Dont miss this breathtaking 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath luxury townhome with an elevator! RENT includes: Grounds Care, Security System, and Washer/Dryer. Gourmet Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gas stove, and water filter system. Steps away from Plant Street Market. Urban style living with a 2 car garage, built with latest building codes, energy efficiency, bidet installed in each bathroom, architectural details and craftsmanship. Restaurants and shops are easily golf cart accessible on cobblestone brick streets. Winter Garden is one of the most diverse and desirable cities in the Central Florida area. Voted top town-home project by Orlando Business Journal. Call for a private showing today.

(RLNE5719683)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 S Park Ave have any available units?
145 S Park Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 145 S Park Ave have?
Some of 145 S Park Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 S Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
145 S Park Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 S Park Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 145 S Park Ave is pet friendly.
Does 145 S Park Ave offer parking?
Yes, 145 S Park Ave offers parking.
Does 145 S Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 145 S Park Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 S Park Ave have a pool?
No, 145 S Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 145 S Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 145 S Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 145 S Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 145 S Park Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 145 S Park Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 145 S Park Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

