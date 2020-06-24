1439 Juniper Hammock Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

WELCOME TO McAllister Landing Winter Garden 4 bedroom with 2.5 bath 3 car garage - Welcome to McAllister Landinh4 bedroom room with bonus room 3 CAR garage

WELCOME TO 4 bedroom with BONUS ROOM 3. CAR GARAGE Located just a few minutes from the shops, restaurants and entertainment in Historic Downtown Winter Garden, McAllister Landing offers lakeside living in large, beautiful new-construction homes. Community amenities will include a dock on Lake Apopka, parks and walking trails. each home with innovative, energy-efficient features that cut down on utility bills so you can afford to do more living

Enjoy preparing dinner in the chef-inspired kitchen overlooking the family room, casual dining area and patio. Private first-floor study is ideal for those who work from home, or option a fifth bedroom and bath.

please call or text Eric Jia 407-401-1431 for showing

Dillard Street Elementary School

Ocoee High School

Lakeview Middle School



