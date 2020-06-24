All apartments in Winter Garden
1439 Juniper Hammock Street

1439 Juniper Hammock St · No Longer Available
Location

1439 Juniper Hammock St, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
WELCOME TO McAllister Landing Winter Garden 4 bedroom with 2.5 bath 3 car garage - Welcome to McAllister Landinh4 bedroom room with bonus room 3 CAR garage
WELCOME TO 4 bedroom with BONUS ROOM 3. CAR GARAGE Located just a few minutes from the shops, restaurants and entertainment in Historic Downtown Winter Garden, McAllister Landing offers lakeside living in large, beautiful new-construction homes. Community amenities will include a dock on Lake Apopka, parks and walking trails. each home with innovative, energy-efficient features that cut down on utility bills so you can afford to do more living
Enjoy preparing dinner in the chef-inspired kitchen overlooking the family room, casual dining area and patio. Private first-floor study is ideal for those who work from home, or option a fifth bedroom and bath.
please call or text Eric Jia 407-401-1431 for showing
Dillard Street Elementary School
Ocoee High School
Lakeview Middle School

(RLNE4727200)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1439 Juniper Hammock Street have any available units?
1439 Juniper Hammock Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
Is 1439 Juniper Hammock Street currently offering any rent specials?
1439 Juniper Hammock Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1439 Juniper Hammock Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1439 Juniper Hammock Street is pet friendly.
Does 1439 Juniper Hammock Street offer parking?
Yes, 1439 Juniper Hammock Street offers parking.
Does 1439 Juniper Hammock Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1439 Juniper Hammock Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1439 Juniper Hammock Street have a pool?
No, 1439 Juniper Hammock Street does not have a pool.
Does 1439 Juniper Hammock Street have accessible units?
No, 1439 Juniper Hammock Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1439 Juniper Hammock Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1439 Juniper Hammock Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1439 Juniper Hammock Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1439 Juniper Hammock Street does not have units with air conditioning.
