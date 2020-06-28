1430 MISTFLOWER LANE

Amenities

NEW exterior paint, interior paint, tile floor, and blinds throughout home. Located in the Trails of Winter Garden, minutes from Downtown Winter Garden. Walk through the front door and you are greeted by formal living /dining rooms. The kitchen & family room is an open concept. Home consists of 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Master bedroom features walk-in closet. Master bath includes large tub and walk-in shower. 2 car garage with attic space for additional storage. Located near HWY 429, Florida's Turnpike, and 408. Don't miss it! Call for a showing today!