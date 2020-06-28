All apartments in Winter Garden
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

1424 Eagle Lane

1424 Eagle Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1424 Eagle Lane, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Westside townhomes - This 3/2 townhome offers 938 square feet of living space, split floor plan, living/dining room combo, tile floors, and screened in porch with fenced yard. Westside townhomes is close to dinning, shopping, and major highways.

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,
AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(John L. Wilkerson Florida Real Estate Broker)

Security Deposit: $1149. Application Fee: $50 per person. Administration fee: $125.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1424 Eagle Lane have any available units?
1424 Eagle Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 1424 Eagle Lane have?
Some of 1424 Eagle Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1424 Eagle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1424 Eagle Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1424 Eagle Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1424 Eagle Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 1424 Eagle Lane offer parking?
No, 1424 Eagle Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1424 Eagle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1424 Eagle Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1424 Eagle Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1424 Eagle Lane has a pool.
Does 1424 Eagle Lane have accessible units?
No, 1424 Eagle Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1424 Eagle Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1424 Eagle Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1424 Eagle Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1424 Eagle Lane has units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

