1424 Eagle Lane

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pool air conditioning

Westside townhomes - This 3/2 townhome offers 938 square feet of living space, split floor plan, living/dining room combo, tile floors, and screened in porch with fenced yard. Westside townhomes is close to dinning, shopping, and major highways.



Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.



(John L. Wilkerson Florida Real Estate Broker)



Security Deposit: $1149. Application Fee: $50 per person. Administration fee: $125.



