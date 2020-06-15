1346 scarlet oak loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Available 07/01/20 Villa for rent at Tucker Oaks, Winter Garden - Property Id: 71137



Nearly New Townhome in Gated Community - This 2013 townhome is loaded with upgrades and convenient to the Turnpike. The open, spacious, tiled kitchen has 42 inch cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The downstairs is completely tiled. Your laundry room is located downstairs as well. Three bedrooms are upstairs with two full baths. Two car garage with opener and small patio off of the living room. Community is gated and has community pool.



