Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1346 scarlet oak loop

1346 Scarlet Oak Loop · (407) 548-4910
Location

1346 Scarlet Oak Loop, Winter Garden, FL 34787
Tucker Oaks

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1800 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1701 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Available 07/01/20 Villa for rent at Tucker Oaks, Winter Garden - Property Id: 71137

Nearly New Townhome in Gated Community - This 2013 townhome is loaded with upgrades and convenient to the Turnpike. The open, spacious, tiled kitchen has 42 inch cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The downstairs is completely tiled. Your laundry room is located downstairs as well. Three bedrooms are upstairs with two full baths. Two car garage with opener and small patio off of the living room. Community is gated and has community pool.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/71137
Property Id 71137

(RLNE5843605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1346 scarlet oak loop have any available units?
1346 scarlet oak loop has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1346 scarlet oak loop have?
Some of 1346 scarlet oak loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1346 scarlet oak loop currently offering any rent specials?
1346 scarlet oak loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1346 scarlet oak loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 1346 scarlet oak loop is pet friendly.
Does 1346 scarlet oak loop offer parking?
Yes, 1346 scarlet oak loop does offer parking.
Does 1346 scarlet oak loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1346 scarlet oak loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1346 scarlet oak loop have a pool?
Yes, 1346 scarlet oak loop has a pool.
Does 1346 scarlet oak loop have accessible units?
No, 1346 scarlet oak loop does not have accessible units.
Does 1346 scarlet oak loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 1346 scarlet oak loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1346 scarlet oak loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 1346 scarlet oak loop does not have units with air conditioning.
