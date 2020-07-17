All apartments in Winter Garden
13436 FOX GLOVE ST.
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:04 AM

13436 FOX GLOVE ST.

13436 Fox Glove Street · No Longer Available
Location

13436 Fox Glove Street, Winter Garden, FL 34787
Stoneybrook West

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
13436 FOX GLOVE ST. Available 01/10/20 Winter Garden~Stoneybrook West~ 2 story home - 24 hr guarded access to home, large master suite has his and her closets, and private balcony and sitting area, Large bonus room/den room over 3 car garage, one bedroom with full bath downstairs, Large open kitchen with built in desk, gas fireplace in family room, lots of space. Access to amenities such as pool, fitness center and outside basketball area to name a few.... Owner will pay amenities fee. Rent includes Lawn care and fertilization. There is a HOA approval process for rental~ can take up to 30 days with and additional HOA app fee per person.

Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2284398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13436 FOX GLOVE ST. have any available units?
13436 FOX GLOVE ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 13436 FOX GLOVE ST. have?
Some of 13436 FOX GLOVE ST.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13436 FOX GLOVE ST. currently offering any rent specials?
13436 FOX GLOVE ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13436 FOX GLOVE ST. pet-friendly?
Yes, 13436 FOX GLOVE ST. is pet friendly.
Does 13436 FOX GLOVE ST. offer parking?
Yes, 13436 FOX GLOVE ST. offers parking.
Does 13436 FOX GLOVE ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13436 FOX GLOVE ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13436 FOX GLOVE ST. have a pool?
Yes, 13436 FOX GLOVE ST. has a pool.
Does 13436 FOX GLOVE ST. have accessible units?
No, 13436 FOX GLOVE ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 13436 FOX GLOVE ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 13436 FOX GLOVE ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13436 FOX GLOVE ST. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13436 FOX GLOVE ST. has units with air conditioning.
