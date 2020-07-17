Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool garage pet friendly

13436 FOX GLOVE ST. Available 01/10/20 Winter Garden~Stoneybrook West~ 2 story home - 24 hr guarded access to home, large master suite has his and her closets, and private balcony and sitting area, Large bonus room/den room over 3 car garage, one bedroom with full bath downstairs, Large open kitchen with built in desk, gas fireplace in family room, lots of space. Access to amenities such as pool, fitness center and outside basketball area to name a few.... Owner will pay amenities fee. Rent includes Lawn care and fertilization. There is a HOA approval process for rental~ can take up to 30 days with and additional HOA app fee per person.



Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in.



No Pets Allowed



