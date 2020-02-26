13073 Social Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7e038ce075 ---- Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Beautiful open floor plan. Oversized fenced yard with spectacular fountain views. Separate Dining and Family room areas. Home is located on a quiet cul-de sac. Top rated schools. Community features great amenities including tot lot. 15 min drive to Universal Studios and Disney. Playground, Tennis Courts, Community Pool, Recreational Facilities.