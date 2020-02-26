All apartments in Winter Garden
Find more places like 13073 Social Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Garden, FL
/
13073 Social Ln
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:22 PM

13073 Social Ln

13073 Social Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Garden
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13073 Social Lane, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7e038ce075 ---- Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Beautiful open floor plan. Oversized fenced yard with spectacular fountain views. Separate Dining and Family room areas. Home is located on a quiet cul-de sac. Top rated schools. Community features great amenities including tot lot. 15 min drive to Universal Studios and Disney. Playground, Tennis Courts, Community Pool, Recreational Facilities. Attached 2 Car Garage Blinds Carpet Clubhouse Community Pool Large Backyard Sweeping Lake View Tennis Courts Tile Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13073 Social Ln have any available units?
13073 Social Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 13073 Social Ln have?
Some of 13073 Social Ln's amenities include garage, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13073 Social Ln currently offering any rent specials?
13073 Social Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13073 Social Ln pet-friendly?
No, 13073 Social Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 13073 Social Ln offer parking?
Yes, 13073 Social Ln offers parking.
Does 13073 Social Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13073 Social Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13073 Social Ln have a pool?
Yes, 13073 Social Ln has a pool.
Does 13073 Social Ln have accessible units?
No, 13073 Social Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 13073 Social Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 13073 Social Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13073 Social Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 13073 Social Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakewalk at Hamlin
14012 Shoreside Way
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Falcon Square at Independence
14600 Avenue of the Groves
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Slate Luxury Apartments
584 W Bay St
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Winterwoods
15300 W Colonial Dr
Winter Garden, FL 34787
IMT Sonoma Hills
14619 Casita Ridge
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Ascend Waterleigh
10091 Tuller Loop
Winter Garden, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Winter Garden 1 BedroomsWinter Garden 2 Bedrooms
Winter Garden Apartments with BalconyWinter Garden Apartments with Parking
Winter Garden Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FL
Lake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College