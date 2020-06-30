Beautiful 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage. Located downtown Winter Garden. Close to Shopping areas and Highway 429. Nice back porch for you and your guests to enjoy. Fenced in back yard for your privacy. Beautiful corner lot.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1212 E BAY STREET have any available units?
1212 E BAY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 1212 E BAY STREET have?
Some of 1212 E BAY STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 E BAY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1212 E BAY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.