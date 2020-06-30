All apartments in Winter Garden
1212 E BAY STREET
Last updated February 20 2020 at 8:52 PM

1212 E BAY STREET

1212 Bay Street · No Longer Available
Location

1212 Bay Street, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage. Located downtown Winter Garden. Close to Shopping areas and Highway 429. Nice back porch for you and your guests to enjoy. Fenced in back yard for your privacy. Beautiful corner lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 E BAY STREET have any available units?
1212 E BAY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 1212 E BAY STREET have?
Some of 1212 E BAY STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 E BAY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1212 E BAY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 E BAY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1212 E BAY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 1212 E BAY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1212 E BAY STREET offers parking.
Does 1212 E BAY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1212 E BAY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 E BAY STREET have a pool?
No, 1212 E BAY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1212 E BAY STREET have accessible units?
No, 1212 E BAY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 E BAY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1212 E BAY STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 1212 E BAY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1212 E BAY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

