Spacious 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms home with 3 car garage. The house features custom maple cabinets, newer appliances and washer and dryer are included. Minutes from 408 and 50. Sorry, no pets and no smoking!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 120 DOE RUN DRIVE have?
Some of 120 DOE RUN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
