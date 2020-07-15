All apartments in Winter Garden
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:54 AM

120 DOE RUN DRIVE

120 Doe Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

120 Doe Run Drive, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms home with 3 car garage. The house features custom maple cabinets, newer appliances and washer and dryer are included. Minutes from 408 and 50. Sorry, no pets and no smoking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 DOE RUN DRIVE have any available units?
120 DOE RUN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 120 DOE RUN DRIVE have?
Some of 120 DOE RUN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 DOE RUN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
120 DOE RUN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 DOE RUN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 120 DOE RUN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 120 DOE RUN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 120 DOE RUN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 120 DOE RUN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 DOE RUN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 DOE RUN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 120 DOE RUN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 120 DOE RUN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 120 DOE RUN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 120 DOE RUN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 DOE RUN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 120 DOE RUN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 DOE RUN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
