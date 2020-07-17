All apartments in Winter Garden
Winter Garden, FL
1166 Westside Drive
1166 Westside Drive

1166 Westside Dr · No Longer Available
Winter Garden
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Location

1166 Westside Dr, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2002912

NO PETS ALLOWED Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has 846 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, and stove, central air, ceiling fans, and washer/dryer hookups. With access to a porch and fenced yard. Minutes away from FL-50.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.orlando@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

Home comes in as-is condition.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1166 Westside Drive have any available units?
1166 Westside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 1166 Westside Drive have?
Some of 1166 Westside Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1166 Westside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1166 Westside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1166 Westside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1166 Westside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 1166 Westside Drive offer parking?
No, 1166 Westside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1166 Westside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1166 Westside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1166 Westside Drive have a pool?
No, 1166 Westside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1166 Westside Drive have accessible units?
No, 1166 Westside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1166 Westside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1166 Westside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1166 Westside Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1166 Westside Drive has units with air conditioning.
