Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

1078 Woodson Hammock Circle

1078 Woodson Hammock Circle · (844) 874-2669
Location

1078 Woodson Hammock Circle, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1078 Woodson Hammock Circle Winter Garden FL · Avail. now

$1,975

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2505 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,505 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5778957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1078 Woodson Hammock Circle have any available units?
1078 Woodson Hammock Circle has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1078 Woodson Hammock Circle have?
Some of 1078 Woodson Hammock Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1078 Woodson Hammock Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1078 Woodson Hammock Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1078 Woodson Hammock Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1078 Woodson Hammock Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 1078 Woodson Hammock Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1078 Woodson Hammock Circle does offer parking.
Does 1078 Woodson Hammock Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1078 Woodson Hammock Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1078 Woodson Hammock Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1078 Woodson Hammock Circle has a pool.
Does 1078 Woodson Hammock Circle have accessible units?
No, 1078 Woodson Hammock Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1078 Woodson Hammock Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1078 Woodson Hammock Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1078 Woodson Hammock Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1078 Woodson Hammock Circle has units with air conditioning.
