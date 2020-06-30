10403 AUSTRINA OAK LOOP

Amenities

Be the first to live in this brand-NEW, energy-efficient home in a highly sought after Watermark community located in the heart of Horizon West. This Meritage home comes fully equipped with features that include smart lighting and smart thermostats to help minimize utility costs and a ring doorbell for extra security. Open kitchen design with a work island that overlooks the dining and family rooms. Bonus loft space and laundry room located upstairs with new washer and dryer onsite. Master suite has dual sinks and a walk in closet. Spacious 2 car garage. This home is zoned with top rated schools including the highly anticipated Horizon West Relief High School. Convenient to HWY 429 with excellent proximity to Walt Disney World and neighboring golf courses. Renters will enjoy full access to the clubhouse, state of the art gym and resort style pool.

Dog friendly (w/ pet deposit). Dog(s) must be approved by owner.