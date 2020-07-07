All apartments in Winter Garden
1040 East Bay Street
Last updated May 12 2020 at 8:45 PM

1040 East Bay Street

1040 Bay Street · No Longer Available
Location

1040 Bay Street, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1040 East Bay Street have any available units?
1040 East Bay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
Is 1040 East Bay Street currently offering any rent specials?
1040 East Bay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1040 East Bay Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1040 East Bay Street is pet friendly.
Does 1040 East Bay Street offer parking?
No, 1040 East Bay Street does not offer parking.
Does 1040 East Bay Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1040 East Bay Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1040 East Bay Street have a pool?
Yes, 1040 East Bay Street has a pool.
Does 1040 East Bay Street have accessible units?
No, 1040 East Bay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1040 East Bay Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1040 East Bay Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1040 East Bay Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1040 East Bay Street does not have units with air conditioning.

