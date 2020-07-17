All apartments in Winter Garden
Last updated July 9 2020 at 4:28 AM

10360 Austrina Oak Loop

10360 Austrina Oak Loop · (407) 480-4200
Location

10360 Austrina Oak Loop, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2221 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
new construction
New construction Emerson model by Meritage Homes. 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2,221 sq ft home. First floor open plan family room, dining room and kitchen, half bath. Dark wood 42" cabinets with stainless steel appliances. Tile floors throughout first floor. Second floor master suite at the back, 3 bedrooms and second full bath, open loft flex space. 2 car garage to the rear of the home.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10360 Austrina Oak Loop have any available units?
10360 Austrina Oak Loop has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10360 Austrina Oak Loop have?
Some of 10360 Austrina Oak Loop's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10360 Austrina Oak Loop currently offering any rent specials?
10360 Austrina Oak Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10360 Austrina Oak Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 10360 Austrina Oak Loop is pet friendly.
Does 10360 Austrina Oak Loop offer parking?
Yes, 10360 Austrina Oak Loop offers parking.
Does 10360 Austrina Oak Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10360 Austrina Oak Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10360 Austrina Oak Loop have a pool?
Yes, 10360 Austrina Oak Loop has a pool.
Does 10360 Austrina Oak Loop have accessible units?
No, 10360 Austrina Oak Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 10360 Austrina Oak Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10360 Austrina Oak Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 10360 Austrina Oak Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10360 Austrina Oak Loop has units with air conditioning.
