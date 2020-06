Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

WOW!!! BRAND NEW TWO STORY 6 BED HOME GRANVILLE MODEL ON WATERMARK - NO REAR NEIGHBORS - WOW!! Brand New 6 bedroom 4.5 Bathroom two story home, with pocket office area and large fully equipped kitchen. All stainless appliances and granite counter tops. No rear neighbors, overlooks conservation area. Master bedroom on first floor

Large game room and loft area on second floor

Two car garage

Lawn care included along with access to all the Watermark community amenities

These homes are have energy-efficient features that cut down on utility bills

This one won't last long



Call or text Simon Ronchetti 407 468 4686 to arrange a showing!



(RLNE5490417)